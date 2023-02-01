Swwapnil Josh: It’s always great to be back on big screen

Actor Swwapnil Joshi believes that to do justice to big projects, theatrical release is the only way out.

“It’s a fact that some stories are meant to be told on a larger canvas with real cinema experience. Pandemic and influx of content on OTT spoilt the game for films. But still, there are makers as well as actors who are taking chances and waiting to give their projects a justified release. For now, maybe only a few films are witnessing packed halls but people are coming back to theatres for sure. My last Marathi film Vaalvi got a theatrical release this month and it was such a confidence booster for both the actors and makers. It was great to be back on silver screen,” says Samantar and Bali actor.

Joshi has a long career in Marathi and Hindi films post his television debut a child artiste. “I have been lucky to have played characters that were well received and still remembered by almost everyone. Be it TV shows Uttar Ramayan, Krishna or OTT series Samantar2, small screen has given me what many actors dream of. But, as of now, Hindi television has nothing new to offer me and that’s why my focus for now is films, Marathi TV and web projects. I am a television prodigy and my ongoing Marathi show Tu Tevha Tashi is a proof enough for my love for the medium. Good scripts with an exciting character tops my priority list else what’s the use of working so hard to make a place in the industry.”

Currently, Joshi is busy shooting for his next web project. “Of late, some really good stories came my way that I am more than happy to be a part of. I am working on an OTT project along with finalizing film scripts. I am glad that good stories are getting recognition, irrespective of the medium. So, let’s see how this year shapes up for