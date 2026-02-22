Taapsee Pannu asked Shah Rukh Khan how to deal with being trolled for sense of humour; here's what he replied

Taapsee Pannu is earning praise for her performance in the film Assi. The actor has been busy promoting the social drama for the last few days. In an interaction with podcaster Subhankar Mishra, the actor recalled asking her Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan about a particular situation when people fail to understand the sense of humour and call him ‘arrogant’. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu believes 'someone must have benefitted' from her and Kangana Ranaut's 'feud', is open to being friends now) Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu worked together in Dunki.

What Taapsee said During the chat, Taapsee was asked how many a times their jokes are taken as a sign of their arrogant nature. To this, Taapse said, “Mazaak bhi soch samajh ke karni chahiye. Maine ye exact question [Shah Rukh] Sir se pucha tha on set… Maine kaha Sir aap samajh payenge jo main go-through kar rahi hoon. Maine toh kitni baar dekha ki jin jokes mein maine seetiyan-taaliyan maari he while growing up, mujhe pata he unhi jokes ke liye logon ne apko bohot troll bhi kiya hain. Par mujhe toh bohot achcha laga. Toh ap bataiye ap kaise get-through karte hain iss phase se ki logon ko samajh hi nahi aya joke tha (One must also be careful with jokes. I had the same question for Shah Rukh sir on set! I told him that I am going through a similar phase. There have been many instances when I had loved your jokes but then you got trolled for it. But I liked it so much. So tell me how to go through that balance when some do not even get that this was meant to be a joke)!”

Shah Rukh's response She went on to add, “Toh unka bhi yahi kehna tha ki jin logon ke saamne tum joke maarte ho… un logon ka bhi joke ka wavelength same hona chahiye. Toh ap ka joke work kar raha hain (So he said that you make sure that the people in front of whom you are cracking the joke have the same wavelength to match. Only then will the joke work).”

Taapsee starred opposite Shah Rukh in Dunki. Released in 2023, the film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. It was presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Rajkumar Hirani directed the fillm.