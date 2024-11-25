Taapsee Pannu says she was ‘relaxing’ ahead of Dunki release because pressure was on Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani

Taapsee Pannu has often headlined her movies, but there have been those few and far between, in which she's cast opposite a bigger male star. Case in point: Dunki. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the actor revealed she wants to do more of these films in which the pressue isn't entirely on her. (Also Read – Vikrant Massey has this to say to Taapsee Pannu’s comment that 'Hero didn’t matter' in Haseen Dillruba) Taapsee Pannu says she was 'relaxing' ahead of Dunki because the pressure was on Shah Rukh Khan

What Taapsee said

“My managers often tell me that people don't come to me with films featuring big heroes. They think ki ye toh karegi nahi. But, it's not the same. When I do a film with a big hero, the pressure on making the film work is not on me,” said Taapsee. "Like in Dunki, it was Hirani and SRK, and I was relaxing. I want to do such films, with substantial roles, of course, but without any pressure. I want to do good roles, meaty characters, and it doesn't matter if it's opposite a big hero," she added.

Dunki is co-written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. Co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios, it released in cinemas last year around Christmas. The film, also starring Vicky Kaushal in an extended cameo, earned ₹470.6 crore at the worldwide box office. It was Taapsee's only release in 2023 as an actor.

Taapsee's filmography

Taapsee has been headlining films ever since Shivam Nair's 2017 spy thriller Naam Shabana. She has played the solo lead in films like Anubhav Sinha's 2018 courtroom drama Mulk, Anurag Kashyap's 2018 romantic drama Manmarziyaan, Sujoy Ghosh's 2019 thriller Badla, Ashwin Saravanan's 2019 psychological thriller Game Over, Tushar Hiranandani's 2019 sports drama Saand Ki Aankh, Vinil Mathew's 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba, Akarsh Khurana's 2021 sports drama Rashmi Rocket, Aakash Bhatia's 2022 thriller comedy Loop Lapeta, Srijit Mukherjee's 2022 sports drama Shabash Mithu, Anurag Kashyap's 2022 thriller Dobaara, Ajay Behl's 2022 thriller Blurr, and most recently, Jayprasad Desai's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

Taapsee will be next seen in the film Wo Ladki Hai Kahaan?