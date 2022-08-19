Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu reacts to Twitter user trolling her about her tweets getting no attention: 'Try harder'

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Twitter user trolling her about her tweets getting no attention: 'Try harder'

Published on Aug 19, 2022 06:18 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu replied to a Twitter user who said she doesn't get reactions to her tweets despite having 4.7 million followers.

Taapsee Pannu, who has been using her Twitter account to respond to positive reviews about her latest film Dobaaraa, engaged in an argument with a Twitter user after he questioned her fan following on the social media platform. Taapsee asked the person to try harder to troll her, and also congratulated him on getting her attention. Also Read| Taapsee Pannu gets into argument with paparazzi, says 'actor hi galat hota hai'

A Twitter user with a verified handle tried to troll Taapsee about the impressions on her tweets on Thursday. Sharing snapshots of her tweets and her profile that showed the number of followers, the user wrote, "4.7 Million followers of @taapsee and just 5-8 RTs on her Tweets. The same @taapsee will blame the audience for not watching her movie." Taapsee also noticed the tweet, and replied to it, "Try harder." The Twitter user tried to troll her again and tweeted, "Indeed, you need to."

The argument did not end there, as Taapsee posted another tweet in response to the user. She wrote, "Aadhi toh aapki janta hai mere followers mein jisne relevant bana rakha hai toh shukriya (Half of my followers are people like you who have kept me relevant, so thank you for that), and you earned my attention so congratulations." The user posted another tweet in connection with the argument, but Taapsee did not respond to it.

Taapsee's latest film Dobaaraa released in theatres on Friday. As per the Hindustan Times review of the film, the Anurag Kashyap directorial is an engaging and complex brain teaser that needs you to pay attention closely but keeps you hooked from the first frame to the last. It said about Taapsee's performance, "Taapsee's dilemma and helplessness are beautifully portrayed on screen. She flawlessly gets into Antra's skin and owns the character...It's as realistic as it gets."

