Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says her family is affected by trolls, Angelina Jolie talks about her divorce with Brad Pitt

From Taapsee Pannu talking about trolls to Rihanna tweeting about farmer protests in India, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation, cries as she says 'My husband is married, has a child'

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rakhi Sawant crying and declaring that her marriage is far from being okay; saying that her husband is married and has a child.

(Read full story here)

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

All from Richa Chadha and Lilly Singh have hailed Rihanna for her tweet, asking for why the world wasn't talking about the farmer protests in India. Kangana had slammed Rihanna for the same, calling her 'a fool'.

(Read full story here)

Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts', says her family is affected by the hate

Taapsee Pannu, who is famous for her ‘befitting replies’ to trolls, opened up about being targeted online. She said that while she has become immune to the hate, her family still gets affected.

(Read full story here)

Angelina Jolie says years after split 'have been hard', reveals Brad Pitt lives 5 minutes away

Actor Angelina Jolie, who separated from Brad Pitt nearly five years ago, has said that the past few years 'have been pretty hard'. The actors, collectively known as Brangelina to their fans, abruptly split towards the end of 2016.

(Read full story here)

When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She takes forever to return calls’

Author and fashion designer Shweta Nanda, during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, had revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and sister-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

(Read full story here)

Gini Chatrath and Bharti Singh at the former's baby shower.
tv

Ginni glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Kapil Sharma's colleague, Bharti Singh, has shared a new picture from his wife Ginni Chatrath's baby shower.
Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.
bollywood

Priyanka goes bold in new photo shoot, refuses to play stereotypical roles

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has featured in a new look on the cover of an international magazine. The actor has said she has arrived at a place in Hollywood where her culture is an asset, and not something that she is defined by.
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Greta Thunberg.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg a 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's support of protesting Indian farmers, and suggested that she is being used by a 'left lobby' in exchange of skipping her education.
Jacqueline Fernandez shared this collage of herself with her doppelganger Amanda Cerny.(Instagram)
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez's BFF Amanda Cerny voices support for protesting farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Influencer Amanda Cerny, who hosts a podcast with her friend, Jacqueline Fernandez, has voiced her support for protesting Indian farmers, following Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka says she doesn't want a 'cricket team' of kids, but Nick wants 'many'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has said that he wants 'many' children with wife, Priyanka Chopra, and that she remains the 'most important piece of the puzzle' for him.
Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016.
bollywood

Priyanka goes bold in new photo shoot, refuses to play stereotypical roles

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has featured in a new look on the cover of an international magazine. The actor has said she has arrived at a place in Hollywood where her culture is an asset, and not something that she is defined by.
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg have drawn the attention of the world to the farmer protests in India. (Reuters)
bollywood

Rihanna hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:54 AM IST
All from Richa Chadha and Lilly Singh have hailed Rihanna for her tweet, asking for why the world wasn't talking about the farmer protests in India. Kangana had slammed Rihanna for the same, calling her 'a fool'.
Deepika Padukone with younger sister Anisha Padukone.
bollywood

Deepika wishes Anisha on birthday: ‘Thank you for being the anchor in my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Deepika Padukone shared a sweet birthday wish for her golfer sister Anisha Padukone on her 30th birthday. She thanked her for keeping her grounded.
Shweta Nanda talked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan.
bollywood

When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Shweta Nanda once revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Taapsee Pannu opened up about being attacked on social media.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu feels that she is trolled because of the 'power and influence' she commands on social media. She said that her family gets affected by the hate directed at her.
Can you pot Maheep Kapoor in Shanaya's new picture?
bollywood

Gossiping Maheep diverts attention from Shanaya's washboard abs in new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
Shahid Kapoor poses for a new selfie.
bollywood

Mira isn't buying Shahid's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Hansal Mehta has reacted to KRK blocking him on Twitter.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta is in splits after Kamaal R Khan blocks him on Twitter

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has reacted after Kamaal Rashid Khan blocked him on Twitter. Hansal posed a series of laughter emojis.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
bollywood

Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn’t restricted to doing playback for films in a studio
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
bollywood

Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
bollywood

Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Disha Patani is reminiscing about her holiday with Tiger Shroff. Check out her throwback picture from the Maldives, in which Tiger's sister hailed her 'natural beauty'.
