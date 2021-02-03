Taapsee Pannu says her family is affected by trolls, Angelina Jolie talks about her divorce with Brad Pitt
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation, cries as she says 'My husband is married, has a child'
The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rakhi Sawant crying and declaring that her marriage is far from being okay; saying that her husband is married and has a child.
(Read full story here)
Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests
All from Richa Chadha and Lilly Singh have hailed Rihanna for her tweet, asking for why the world wasn't talking about the farmer protests in India. Kangana had slammed Rihanna for the same, calling her 'a fool'.
(Read full story here)
Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts', says her family is affected by the hate
Taapsee Pannu, who is famous for her ‘befitting replies’ to trolls, opened up about being targeted online. She said that while she has become immune to the hate, her family still gets affected.
(Read full story here)
Angelina Jolie says years after split 'have been hard', reveals Brad Pitt lives 5 minutes away
Actor Angelina Jolie, who separated from Brad Pitt nearly five years ago, has said that the past few years 'have been pretty hard'. The actors, collectively known as Brangelina to their fans, abruptly split towards the end of 2016.
(Read full story here)
When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She takes forever to return calls’
Author and fashion designer Shweta Nanda, during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, had revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and sister-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
(Read full story here)
Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg a 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers
- Kangana Ranaut dismissed Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's support of protesting Indian farmers, and suggested that she is being used by a 'left lobby' in exchange of skipping her education.
Jacqueline Fernandez's BFF Amanda Cerny voices support for protesting farmers
Priyanka says she doesn't want a 'cricket team' of kids, but Nick wants 'many'
- Nick Jonas has said that he wants 'many' children with wife, Priyanka Chopra, and that she remains the 'most important piece of the puzzle' for him.
Priyanka goes bold in new photo shoot, refuses to play stereotypical roles
Rihanna hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests
Deepika wishes Anisha on birthday: ‘Thank you for being the anchor in my life'
When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts'
Gossiping Maheep diverts attention from Shanaya's washboard abs in new pic
- Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
Mira isn't buying Shahid's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment
- Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Hansal Mehta is in splits after Kamaal R Khan blocks him on Twitter
Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy
Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar
Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'
