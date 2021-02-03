Taapsee Pannu says her family is affected by trolls, Angelina Jolie talks about her divorce with Brad Pitt

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation, cries as she says 'My husband is married, has a child'

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows Rakhi Sawant crying and declaring that her marriage is far from being okay; saying that her husband is married and has a child.

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

All from Richa Chadha and Lilly Singh have hailed Rihanna for her tweet, asking for why the world wasn't talking about the farmer protests in India. Kangana had slammed Rihanna for the same, calling her 'a fool'.

Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts', says her family is affected by the hate

Taapsee Pannu, who is famous for her ‘befitting replies’ to trolls, opened up about being targeted online. She said that while she has become immune to the hate, her family still gets affected.

Angelina Jolie says years after split 'have been hard', reveals Brad Pitt lives 5 minutes away

Actor Angelina Jolie, who separated from Brad Pitt nearly five years ago, has said that the past few years 'have been pretty hard'. The actors, collectively known as Brangelina to their fans, abruptly split towards the end of 2016.

When Shweta Nanda revealed what she hates about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: ‘She takes forever to return calls’

Author and fashion designer Shweta Nanda, during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, had revealed what she loves, hates and tolerates about her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and sister-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

