Taapsee Pannu, Sona Mohapatra shocked as SC asks rape accused if he will marry the survivor: 'Plain simple disgust'
Actor Taapsee Pannu and singer Sona Mohapatra have reacted to the Supreme Court's verdict in a rape case. A government servant has been accused of raping a girl and in their hearing on Monday, the SC bench asked the accused if he was 'willing to marry' the girl.
Taapsee took to Twitter to vent her anger on the comment. "Did someone ask the girl this question ? If she wants to marry her rapist !!!??? Is that a question !!!??? This is the solution or a punishment ? Plain simple DISGUST," she wrote.
Sona wrote, "This is sickening & deeply disturbing. A rapist marrying his victim has been a gory & repulsive bollywood solution in the past, how can a Supreme Court of #India fall to these levels?"
When the Supreme Court was told that the accused is already married, he was asked to seek regular bail from the concerned court in his case. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde heard the plea filed by the accused who is serving as a technician in Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company Ltd and has moved the apex court against the Bombay High Court's February 5 order which had cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to him in the case.
When the hearing commenced, the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, asked the accused “Are you willing to marry her?”
“If you are willing to marry her then we can consider it, otherwise you will go to jail,” observed the bench adding “We are not forcing you to marry.” The apex court later granted the accused protection from arrest for four weeks.
It was alleged that the man had repeatedly raped the girl since she was in ninth standard and threatened her as well.
The plea said that when the girl and her mother reached the police station to lodge complaint, the mother of the petitioner requested them not to do so and said she was ready to make the girl her daughter-in-law.
It said when the girl turned 18 in June 2018, the petitioner’s mother refused for the marriage after which a complaint was lodged.
(With inputs from PTI)
