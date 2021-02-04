IND USA
Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others.

Taapsee Pannu: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not become propaganda teacher for others'

Taapsee Pannu shared a tweet where she expressed her view on the developments in the aftermath of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of protesting farmers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:20 AM IST

International music star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of ongoing farmers' protest have seen a lot of reactions. After a host of Bollywood stars tweeted using the hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, Taapsee Pannu has expressed her thoughts.

Without taking any names, she took to Twitter and wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."


Besides Rihanna and Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said "no propaganda" can deter India's unity or stop the country from attaining new heights as several of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar urged people to be wary of false propaganda.


In a statement, the MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests, and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

Also read: Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA said with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda being used in its statement.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is busy shooting and wrapping up multiple films back to back. After completing the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, she immediately started shooting for Loop Lapeta. She also has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

(With PTI inputs)

taapsee pannu greta thunberg rihanna farmer protests

Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried as she talked about her childhood.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena shares her childhood struggles after her dad's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: During a task, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared how, society judged and often treated her badly after her father's death. She lost her dad at the age of 11.
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Kunal Kohli, who was among the few people invited to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, said that it was a 'very nice, close-knit environment'.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's pairing in Munna Bhai movies is popular with the fans.
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again lashed out at Taapsee Pannu, calling her a 'B grade' actor and a 'freeloader'. She was reacting to Taapsee's indirect comment about the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a tweet about how not to become a propaganda teacher for others.
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu shared a tweet where she expressed her view on the developments in the aftermath of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of protesting farmers.
Ira Khan shared pictures and video clips from the wedding preparations of cousin and actor Zayn Marie.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared pictures and video clips from the preparations for cousin and actor Zayn Marie's wedding. See here.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 AM IST
From Kunal Kohli sharing minute details of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding to nominations for Golden Globes 2021, here are top entertainment news stories.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza enjoying their romantic dinner.
Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with an exquisite romantic dinner at home.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got themselves inked in 2019.
Here's the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' matching tattoos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.
Kunal Kohli attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug last month.
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Kunal Kohli, who was among the few people invited to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, said that it was a 'very nice, close-knit environment'.
Shweta Basu Prasad married Rohit Mittal in December 2018 and announced their separation a year later.
Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Shweta Basu Prasad opened up about ending her marriage with Rohit Mittal and said that it felt 'like a break up'. The two parted ways within months of tying the knot.
Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar celebrates her 47th birthday on February 4.
Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me 'aunty', they can't make me feel bad

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Actor Urmila Matondkar, who celebrates her birthday on February 4, talks to us about her plans, memories from the years gone by, and more.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in 2012.
Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona's birth anniversary. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother, the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. In a video message, he urged everyone to spend time with their families and loved ones, citing the unpredictability of life.
Suniel Shetty said that he is a farmer himself and comes from a family of farmers.
Suniel takes on critics of his 'India against propaganda' tweet: 'I'm a farmer'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Suniel Shetty responded to the backlash over his 'India against propaganda' and said that he is supporting the farmers, government and India.
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.
Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the farmers' protests, but most Indian celebs are still silent
Actor Zareen Khan has been a part of films such as Veer and Housefull 2.
Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don't know how much of it is true though

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Actor Zareen Khan says though everyone calls each other a friend in Bollywood, all are competitive and each person wants to be at the top.
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
