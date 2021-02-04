Taapsee Pannu: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not become propaganda teacher for others'
International music star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg's tweets in support of ongoing farmers' protest have seen a lot of reactions. After a host of Bollywood stars tweeted using the hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, Taapsee Pannu has expressed her thoughts.
Without taking any names, she took to Twitter and wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."
Besides Rihanna and Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa voiced their support to the protesting farmers.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said "no propaganda" can deter India's unity or stop the country from attaining new heights as several of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar urged people to be wary of false propaganda.
In a statement, the MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests, and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.
Also read: Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the MEA said with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda being used in its statement.
Meanwhile, Taapsee is busy shooting and wrapping up multiple films back to back. After completing the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, she immediately started shooting for Loop Lapeta. She also has Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.
(With PTI inputs)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores
- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global celebs jump in! Pressure on Bollywood to take a stand about the ongoing farmers protest?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zareen Khan: I see a lot of film industry people on social media showing they are friends, I don’t know how much of it is true though
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'
- Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox