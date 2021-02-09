IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
bollywood

Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless

Actor Tabu, who fetched good reviews for her last release A Suitable Boy, talks about being in the business for 30 years, 25 years of her first National Award, and more.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST

There’s hardly anything that Tabu hasn’t tried her hand at when it comes to portraying different characters on screen, and she so seamlessly make each one of them work, too. Not many people know that she began her career as an actor with a Telugu film, Coolie No 1 20 years ago, which later became the inspiration for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, again remade recently with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. And since then, there’s no genre this Padma Shri awardee hasn’t experimented with.

Excerpts from an interview as she enters her 30th year:

Timeless is one word people attach to you, after all these years. How does that make you feel?

(laughs) I don’t know how to be otherwise. I take it as a big compliment, I don’t feel so much time has gone by.

From Prem (1995), to Golmaal Again (2017), has your reason for taking up a project changed, or you’re still the same Tabu who started off three decades ago?

I feel I’m the same person, I don’t know how people perceive me now. More or less, my reasons to do a film, or genres have never differentiated. I started my career with films like Prem, then Hu Tu Tu, Biwi No 1 (both 1999), Hera Pheri (2000), Maqbool (2003), Haider (2014), I think it’s not been conscious or planned. Whatever the things that came my way, if I liked it and felt okay, I did it, of course provided the role is good and didn’t take away from whatever I was at that point. I want to do all genres, sometimes I might not be lucky to get films. It’s always been about different experiences with different people. It was not conscious.

International projects such as The Namesake, Life of Pi, or the latest, A Suitable Boy with Mira Nair, too gravitated towards you. Do you feel that you get better roles in the West or there is a difference?

Not much. Fortunately, I’ve always got important roles in whatever projects that have come to me. Also, the stories were such, with good and important parts. From all the stuff that has come to me, the common thread has been that they were all important, significant parts.

2021 also marks 25 years of your first National Award for Maachis. How much importance do you attach to awards?

It’ll not be right for me to say I don’t feel happy when I receive awards, everyone does. But I’m sure, at least for me, the relationship you have with awards, and the gratification, it changes or alters over a period of time. When I got the National Award for Maachis, it was something I couldn’t believe. I was like how could this be happening for me? I was very young, and in those times, it wasn’t so common for young actors, I was just five years into my career. I didn’t think, ‘Maine itna achha kaam kiya ki National Award mil jaaye!’ Somehow, Gulzar sahab (director) told me much later he was always confident. I didn’t even know the process. He was very confident and the happiest, also because we did it with so much fun. We were kids, and Gulzar sahab father figure and mentor.

I was getting to discover my creative process with him, and doing such a significant role, I had so much pride in that. Pata hi nahi chala, aur National Award mila. Of course, you grow and are not stuck there. You keep growing and get other awards. Finally, it’s your craft and work that will stay. If awards have to happen, they will, and if it doesn’t then I really feel it should not make us all competitive or become the reason for comparative projection of people. Of course, there is a lot of value I give to my awards.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
bollywood

Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Actor Tabu, who fetched good reviews for her last release A Suitable Boy, talks about being in the business for 30 years, 25 years of her first National Award, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut seems very proud of her work in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut seems very proud of her work in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is back to tooting her own horn on Twitter. On Tuesday, she shared multiple pictures from her upcoming films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad, with a challenge for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
bollywood

Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished released on Tuesday. In it, the actor has told the moving story of her life and the many challenges she faced in her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their children at Kaziranga National Park.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their children at Kaziranga National Park.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap took their children to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. He even shared a family picture from the holiday, on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan shared a throwback video to wish a friend on his wedding anniversary.
Salman Khan shared a throwback video to wish a friend on his wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has talked about her extended family in her book, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra has talked about her extended family in her book, Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka says everyone mentioned in her book has been sent a copy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra will be launching her memoir Unfinished on Tuesday. In a recent interview, she spoke about how she has sent copies of the book to everyone who has been mentioned in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.
bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh even after marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:02 AM IST
On Amrita Singh's birthday, here's revisiting the time Sara Ali Khan said that she wants to live with her mother forever, even after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alisa Khan is also a certified astrologer.
Actor Alisa Khan is also a certified astrologer.
bollywood

Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Actor Alisa Khan talks about her film journey, which started from My Husband’s Wife in 2010, and the numerous controversies she got embroiled in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Arjun Rampal was recently seen in the web film Nail Polish.
Actor Arjun Rampal was recently seen in the web film Nail Polish.
bollywood

Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Actor Arjun Rampal says people did tell him that he shouldn’t stay away from films for a long time. but he argued what’s the use of doing a film which is bad and not even watched by audiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon poses with her husband, and eldest son.
Lisa Haydon poses with her husband, and eldest son.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year's in Ranthambore with their families.(Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year's in Ranthambore with their families.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP