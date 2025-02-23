Tabu reunites with her Dune Prophecy co-star Mark Strong in Mumbai, fans say ‘chemistry between them is breathtaking’

Actor Tabu met her Dune Prophecy co-star Mark Strong recently and the duo shared pictures too. Taking to Instagram, both Tabu and Mark posted photos as they met each other in Mumbai. Mark is currently in India. (Also Read | Mark Strong visits Jaipur, shares pics from Hawa Mahal, sabzi market; Dune Prophecy co-star Tabu welcomes him to India) Tabu and Mark Strong shared posts as they met in Mumbai.

Dune Prophecy co-stars Tabu, Mark meet in Mumbai

Tabu and Mark met at a restaurant in the city. They also posed together as they smiled for the camera. For the meeting, Tabu wore a cream top under a matching blazer and pants. Mark was seen in a black outfit. Sharing the photos, Tabu captioned it, "Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!! (Red heart emojis) @mrmarkstrong."

Mark calls Tabu ‘glamorous, beautiful’

Mark, too, expressed his happiness about meeting Tabu. In his Instagram post, he described Tabu as "glamorous, beautiful and talented." He wrote, "The glamorous beautiful talented Tabu and her biggest fan! Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai."

Fans hail their chemistry

Reacting to their posts, a fan said, “Good Lord, the chemistry between them is breathtaking.” A comment read, “Wow!! Two absolutely gorgeous people.” “Def great chemistry; gotta do something else together, like, the reimagining of The Thin Man, or something like that,” a person wrote. A comment read, “We need this pair in a heartfelt, romantic movie.” A person commented, “They are so cute together. Obsessed!”

In Dune: Prophecy, Mark essayed the rest of Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino. Tabu starred as Sister Francesca, Javicco's former lover.

About Tabu and Mark's projects

Tabu will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

Mark will next be seen in Apple TV's upcoming series adaptation of Neuromancer. As per Variety, Mark will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show. It is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up for a series at Apple in February 2024.