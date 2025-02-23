Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tabu reunites with her Dune Prophecy co-star Mark Strong in Mumbai, fans say ‘chemistry between them is breathtaking’

ByAnanya Das
Feb 23, 2025 09:04 AM IST

Tabu and Mark Strong met at a restaurant in the city. They also posed together as they smiled for the camera.

Actor Tabu met her Dune Prophecy co-star Mark Strong recently and the duo shared pictures too. Taking to Instagram, both Tabu and Mark posted photos as they met each other in Mumbai. Mark is currently in India. (Also Read | Mark Strong visits Jaipur, shares pics from Hawa Mahal, sabzi market; Dune Prophecy co-star Tabu welcomes him to India)

Tabu and Mark Strong shared posts as they met in Mumbai.
Tabu and Mark Strong shared posts as they met in Mumbai.

Dune Prophecy co-stars Tabu, Mark meet in Mumbai

Tabu and Mark met at a restaurant in the city. They also posed together as they smiled for the camera. For the meeting, Tabu wore a cream top under a matching blazer and pants. Mark was seen in a black outfit. Sharing the photos, Tabu captioned it, "Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!! (Red heart emojis) @mrmarkstrong."

Mark calls Tabu ‘glamorous, beautiful’

Mark, too, expressed his happiness about meeting Tabu. In his Instagram post, he described Tabu as "glamorous, beautiful and talented." He wrote, "The glamorous beautiful talented Tabu and her biggest fan! Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai."

Fans hail their chemistry

Reacting to their posts, a fan said, “Good Lord, the chemistry between them is breathtaking.” A comment read, “Wow!! Two absolutely gorgeous people.” “Def great chemistry; gotta do something else together, like, the reimagining of The Thin Man, or something like that,” a person wrote. A comment read, “We need this pair in a heartfelt, romantic movie.” A person commented, “They are so cute together. Obsessed!”

In Dune: Prophecy, Mark essayed the rest of Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino. Tabu starred as Sister Francesca, Javicco's former lover.

About Tabu and Mark's projects

Tabu will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla is slated to release in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

Mark will next be seen in Apple TV's upcoming series adaptation of Neuromancer. As per Variety, Mark will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show. It is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up for a series at Apple in February 2024.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On