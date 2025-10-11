Taimur doesn't enjoy acting, says Kareena Kapoor: 'He keeps asking are you friendly with Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli?'

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have carved out their own place in the film industry despite coming from illustrious film families. Now, Saif’s children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, have also followed in their parents’ footsteps. In a recent podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Kareena revealed whether Taimur, too, dreams of becoming an actor. Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan wants to meet Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur Ali Khan doesn't like acting

Kareena shared that Taimur is still exploring his interests, but has made it clear that he doesn’t enjoy acting. She said, “Tim has no interest in drama or acting. Every time he had to choose an extra-curricular activity at school, I would read out the list and ask him, ‘Do you want to do drama this year?’ He’d say, ‘No.’ I’d ask, ‘Why not? Just try acting?’ And he’d go, ‘No, I don’t enjoy it.’ So I didn’t push it.”

Taimur wants this from Virat Kohli

The actor went on to talk about Taimur’s fascination with sportspersons, adding, “He once told me he wanted to join a cookery class because his father enjoys cooking. He’s never really met other actors. He keeps asking, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? With Virat Kohli? Can you message him and ask for his bat? Do you have Lionel Messi’s contact?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t have these contacts.’ He has no clue about actors. He’ll ask, ‘Can I ask this question to Virat?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know him, you can’t just message him!’”

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a brief period. The couple welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016, and their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021. They are often seen cheering enthusiastically for their children at school events. However, looks like Taimur has more interest in sports than drama despite both his parents being superstars. While both their kids have won hearts with their adorable public appearances, the couple recently requested paparazzi not to photograph them in public after Saif was attacked by an intruder earlier this year.