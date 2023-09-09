Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, newly engaged Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff glam up for an event
An event held in Mumbai on Friday had several couples from the film industry and many others like Mandira Bedi, Sanya Malhotra in their most glamorous avatars.
A host of Bollywood celebs stepped out in their most glamorous avatars for the GQ Best Dressed event in Mumbai on Friday. Some of the most stylish couples like Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, and Shruti Haasan with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika were also among them. The newly engaged couple Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff also made a public appearance at the event. Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Ishaan Khatter and Saiyami Kher also raised the glam quotient. Also read: Armaan Malik engaged: Singer proposes to longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff, shares dreamy pics
Celebs at event
Tamannaah glistened in a blue backless gown with a slit and after posing solo, joined Vijay Varma to pose for pictures. Vijay too, was in a stylish silver and black striped suit.
Shruti Haasan wore a see-through black gown and was twinning with boyfriend Santanu who was in black casuals and a long overcoat. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also twinning in black outfits. While Richa was in a short jumpsuit, Ali wore a velvet overcoat with a white shirt and black pants. Rakul Preet arrived for the event in a backless black knee-length dress and joined Jackky to pose for photographs. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff on the other hand were twinning in white. Mouni Roy was spotted in a silver backless gown with an opening at the navel as well. She was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar.
Saiyami Kher, who recently received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film Ghoomer, looked lovely in a blue gown with cape sleeves. She joined Kubbra Sait to pose for pictures as both of them were in blue. Kubbra wore an English-style blue suit, skirt and pants and carried a walking stick as well. Isabelle Kaif was also spotted in a short white dress. Babil Khan and Ishaan Khatter were also in stylish white suits. Sanya Malhotra, currently winning praise for her role in Jawan, wore a butterfly-theme black dress for the event. Mandira Bedi was spotted in a blue jumpsuit.