‘This is Bollywood bashing’: Tanishaa Mukerji slams claim that makers paid people to cry in theatres during Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Yash Raj Films, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the musical romance has attracted the interest of the young audience in particular. Over the last few days, many viewers posted videos of people crying and shouting inside the theatres. In a podcast, when someone claimed that these extreme reactions were planned by the makers, it caught the attention of actor Tanishaa Mukerji, who called it nothing other than ‘bollywood bashing.’ Tanisha Mukerji has reacted to a podcast that claimed Saiyaara was a 'ridiculous' movie.

Saiyaara makers paid ₹ 500 to people for crying?

In The Asymmetric Crew podcast, which featured creator The Barber Shop with Shantanu, the speaker said, “What's happening with this ridiculous Saiyaara movie. The producer of this movie, in my view, has paid ₹500 in dehadi to lots of these Gen-Z young folks to go into these theatres and put on emotional performances of crying… This is how the movie is getting promoted by the way. The whole world has now become a bunch of performers.”

Tanishaa's comment on the post.

What Tanisha said

Tanishaa, who is Kajol's sister, posted a comment on the reel, countering the argument. It read, “Completely disagree. Times are changing and these people are stuck in the past. Love and appreciate the new. And honestly, what rubbish is this man saying? Does he know anything for a fact. He is using the phenomenon of Saiyaara to get views by talking negatively. If people are reacting to a film what is so wrong about that. Just because he cannot relate doesn’t mean the younger generation doesn’t either. Every generation is different. This is India. We react. Go watch the film see how the audiences are moved. Then talk. This is just Bollywood bashing ! Brands just have to find new ways to connect to their audiences!”

Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18 with strong buzz and a massive figure of ₹9.39 crore in its advance booking sales. The film has now crossed ₹250 crore in India. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.