Tannishtha Chatterjee says she was diagnosed with cancer while making her film Full Plate: ‘This one really tested us’

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee took to her Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she was diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer, around 8 months ago. In her new post on Tuesday, the actor has shared new details about her health and said that she was diagnosed right in the middle of the process of finishing Full Plate, a film she wrote and directed. (Also read: Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer: ‘Can’t get worse than this’) Tannishtha Chatterjee was finishing her film Full Plate when she got to know about her cancer diagnosis.

What Tannishtha said

Tannishtha shared the poster of her upcoming film with Kriti Kulhari and penned a long note in the caption. She began by thanking everyone for the outpouring of love for her previous post. It read, “So overwhelmed by all the love and good wishes I have received over the past two days. It’s easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it’s not and that humanity still exists. I don’t want this to sound like an award acceptance speech. So please forgive me if it does sound so.”

‘This film is the result of pure grit’

She continued, “In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film.-Full Plate- which I wrote and directed. I got diagnosed right in the middle of the post production earlier this year. Despite everything I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premier at the Busan International film Festival 2025. This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredible tough conditions under which we made this film. Needless to say Indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us.”

She concluded by thanking the cast and crew of her film, and said, “Huge thanks to Anup and Ashutosh, who came on board to back us financially when we needed it most. And Shubha for bringing them on board. Kirti, Sharib, Monica, Indraneil and my whole cast and crew… what can I even say…this one is for everyone. I love you all.”

Full Plate also stars Sharib Hashmi and Indraneil Sengupta. The film will premiere at the Busan Film Festival, which will take place from September 17 to September 26.