Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti film enters 50 crore club in India

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 9: The film has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹50 crore nett in India in nine days. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 8) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

The week one collection of the film stands at ₹44.35 crore. On day 8, it earned ₹2.85 crore in India. On day 9, it has likely minted ₹4.75 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹51.95 crore nett in India.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About the film

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. It opened in theatres to mixed reviews. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film released in theatres on February 9 to mixed reviews.

Shahid on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Recently, talking about the film, Shahid told news agency PTI, "We pushed the envelope with Sifra, the robot, and then we started pushing the envelope with AI... We're already seen that happen digitally with the movies. I would say probably 80 percent of the movies that are doing well on the big screen have more VFX than acting. We know that in movies, the simulation is as good as reality. Look at Avatar, everything was simulated, but it was real."

He had added, "That (AI) is something that has entered our universe, whether it will enter something in such close proximity... in a personal relationship is what's different about this film. And that's a question that we are putting out there in an entertaining and a fun way. We could have positioned it differently. We'll just call it a family entertainer... But I think we've tried to achieve something a little deeper."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place