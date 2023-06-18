Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor perform The Archies song Sunoh in Brazil; Janhvi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan react

The cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies was in Brazil for the film's teaser launch and performed for the first time on stage. The gang of seven including Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Dot (Ethel Muggs), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) took to the stage of Tudum to perform the song Sunoh. Netflix shared a video of their stage performance on social media. Also read: The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda fall in love, face heartbreaks in this coming-of-age story The Archies cast perform to the song Sunoh at Tudum event in Brazil.

The video shows Khushi in an orange and white knee-length dress, Suhana in a printed white shirt worn with a short brown dress and black tights. Agastya Nanda is seen in a striped white T-shirt, grey pants and dark grey jacket. Aditi Dot is seen in a skirt-top and a half sweater while Mihir Ahuja is in a printed white shirt, black trousers with suspenders and a golf cap.

Fan reactions to the performance

Netflix shared the video with the caption: “The Archies ka pehla (first) performance!! We have no words because they stole ‘em all.” Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “I'm telling you these kids could be the next popular gang after Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.” Another said, “The song, the dance and this gang!!” One more said, “What a performance”. “I just have too many expectations from the tiger baby gang!!! Aaaah! Can’t wait,” read yet another comment. A person also commented, “This song is literally the music version of (flower) emoji.”

Some people however also slammed the video for the presence of star kids and called the film for ‘nepotism’. Some also called it a “school annual day dance”.

Janhvi, Navya and Shweta react to The Archies

Shweta Bachchan shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “The cutest gang” with heart emoticons. Her daughter Navya Nanda shared a video of Agastya thanking the audience after the performance and captioned it, “Junior” with a heart and emotional face emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to react to the teaser. She wrote, “This looks so exciting! I can't wait. What a fun world you guys have created, it's going to be magic. And my baby Khushi Kapoor I love you can I bite your cheeks I miss you.”

More about The Archies

The Archies teaser has been received well by the audience and is all about rock n' roll, friendship, love, freedom, heartbreak and rebellion. Set in the year 1964, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers, seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community.

