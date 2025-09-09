The Bengal Files box office collection day 5: Vivek Agnihotri's film shows slight improvement, brings in 9 crore

The Bengal Files box office collection day 5: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files has shown slight improvement at the box office, earning ₹1.29 crore on its fifth day (Tuesday) versus the ₹1.15 crore on Monday. This brings the film’s total India net collection to ₹9.19 crore so far, according to Sacnilk, reflecting a significant drop in momentum after a modest weekend. The political drama has failed to maintain strong traction during the weekdays, despite decent initial interest. The Bengal Files box office collection day 5: The political drama saw a significant decline in momentum post-weekend despite decent initial interest.

The Bengal Files box collection in 5 days

After opening to ₹1.75 crore on Friday, the film showed modest weekend growth with ₹2.25 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday. However, it suffered a sharp decline on Monday with ₹1.15 crore, followed by some improvement on Tuesday. While the film managed decent traction in its early days, its weekday performance has slowed significantly, indicating weakening audience pull.

Film's occupancy report

Despite the drop in revenue, occupancy rates across several metro cities on Tuesday remained relatively strong. Chennai led with 40%, followed by NCR (39%), Bengaluru (38.67%), Pune (33.33%), and Mumbai (32%)—with most footfall occurring during evening shows. In contrast, regions like Hyderabad (13%), Ahmedabad (13.67%), and Surat (11%) reported low turnout.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is the third and final instalment in Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The film claims to shed light on the alleged massacre of Hindus in post-Partition West Bengal, a topic it asserts has been ignored in mainstream discourse.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, the film has stirred controversy, particularly in West Bengal, where several multiplexes reportedly refused to screen it due to threats. In response, co-producer and actor Pallavi Joshi wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging action to safeguard her freedom of expression.