The Delhi Files The Bengal Chapter teaser: Mithun Chakraborty recites the Constitution's Preamble with a burnt tongue

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. Taking to its YouTube channel, Abhishek Agarwal Arts on Sunday shared the over-two-minute-long video. The teaser revealed the first look of actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Also Read | Interview: Vivek Agnihotri on why he sued Mamata Banerjee, his views on having Y-category security, The Delhi Files) The Delhi Files The Bengal Chapter teaser: Mithun Chakraborty in a still from the film.

Mithun's first look from The Delhi Files unveiled

In the teaser, Mithun walked through a vacant corridor as he sported a rugged look with a white beard. His character recited the Preamble to the Constitution of India, but with a burnt tongue. He visibly looked tired as he limped while speaking. The video ended with Mithun's character leaning on a wall as he completed speaking.

About The Delhi Files

As per the plotline, "The Delhi Files is a deeply emotional film that brings a significant chapter of Indian history to life on a grand scale. It explores the poignant Bengal tragedy, uncovering a lesser-known part of India’s past. With its impactful storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, the film promises to deliver a thought-provoking and unforgettable cinematic journey."

More about the film

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is expected to spark crucial conversations about India’s history, politics, and social dynamics. The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions, will release worldwide on August 15.

Sharing the teaser video on X (formerly Twitter), Vivek wrote, "PRESENTING: A tribute to the Constitution of India. From the makers of #TheDelhiFiles: The Bengal Chapter. Witness an epic untold story this Independence Day, 2025. Releasing worldwide. #RightToLife."

Last year in November, Vivek had announced that the filming of The Delhi Files had started. The director shared the news in a post on X. "SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly," Vivek wrote alongside a video from the set. In October, he had said that The Delhi Files will be released in two parts.