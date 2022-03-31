The Kashmir Files' Anupam Kher says priests visit his house to do puja, leave without asking for anything. Watch

Anupam Kher has been in spotlight ever since the success of his film, The Kashmir Files, which has already collected ₹236 crore at the domestic box office. The actor has now revealed that priests have been visiting his house in every three-four days to perform a puja for him. He has also shared a video as proof of the same. Also read: The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the soul of this gut-wrenching film that's brazen and brutal

Sharing a video on Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “For the last few days or say after the release of #TheKashmirFiles, every third and fourth day pandits or priests come to my building, do puja and leave without asking for anything. I am grateful after getting their blessings! Har Har Mahade! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Blessed.”

The video shows two people reciting shlokas and showering rose petals on Anupam's head as the actor stands with a yellow dupatta around his shoulders and holding a book in his hand.

The Kashmir Files also stars Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and others. The film revolves around the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. It has stirred a debate over its subject ever since its release.

On Thursday, Anupam also shared a picture with his late father and said that he dedicates the film to him. He wrote along with the picture on Twitter, “My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him. #KashmiriHindu.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office collections of the film on Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹236.28 cr. #India biz. All time blockbuster.”

