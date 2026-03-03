The Kerala Story 2's illegal broadcast by cable operators barred by Madras HC

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was released in theatres on February 28. On March 3, the Madras High Court restrained internet service providers and cable TV operators from unlawfully broadcasting the film, The Indian Express reported. (Also read: The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah film dips on 1st Monday, earns less than ₹2 crore) The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

Court order on The Kerala Story 2 Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the interim order in two applications filed by the movie's producer, Sunshine Pictures Limited, which apprehended copyright infringement ahead of the film’s release. The Court noted that as evidence of its ownership of the copyright, the producer-plaintiff filed the CBFC certificate describing it as the producer.

It was observed that irreversible injury may occur in such cases unless unlawful broadcasting is prevented immediately. The Court said, “In matters of this nature, it is likely that irreversible injury will occur unless unlawful broadcast is prevented at the threshold. At the same time, it is possible that the legitimate business interest of one or more respondents may be affected, in view of the expansive nature of the relief claimed. Therefore, it is necessary that the plaintiff shall indemnify in respect thereof.”

Meanwhile, the court granted an ad interim injunction as requested until March 23. “Subject to this condition, orders of ad interim injunction as prayed for are granted in these two applications until 23.03.2026. Issue notice to the respondents returnable on 23.03.2026. Private notice is also permitted. The applicant shall comply with Order XXXIX Rule 3 of CPC,” the order read.

About The Kerala Story 2 The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face forced religious conversions. The film faced legal hurdles ahead of its release, with the Kerala High Court staying its release on Thursday. This led to the film being pulled out of theatres hours before its release. Eventually, a division bench of the HC lifted the stay, allowing the film to release on Saturday, February 28. The film has faced criticism from Kerala political figures, who have labelled it propaganda.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Kholsa. At the box office, The Kerala Story has earned ₹11.35 crore nett in India in its first three days in theatres.