Tiger 3 box office collection day 9: Salman Khan film witnesses massive dip, likely to earn just over 6 crore in India

Tiger 3 box office collection day 9: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has witnessed a massive dip in its earnings in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to earn just over ₹6 crore Monday. The film released in theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 8) Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan feature in Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹187.65 crore [Hindi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh] in week one. On day six, Tiger 3 minted ₹13.25 crore [Hindi: ₹13 crore; Telugu: ₹17 lakh; Tamil: ₹8 lakh], on day seven ₹18.5 crore [Hindi: ₹18.25 crore ; Telugu: ₹15 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh], and on day 8 ₹10.5 crore [Hindi: ₹10.25 crore; Telugu: ₹15 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh].

The film is likely to mint ₹6.93 crore nett in India on its ninth day for all languages. So far the film has collected ₹236.83 crore at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 new song

On Monday, makers of Tiger 3 unveiled a new romantic song titled Ruaan. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan treated fans with a new track and captioned it, "#Ruaan. Full song out now." It is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil. Ahead of the release day, the makers released a lyrical video of the song from the film.

About Tiger 3

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan and is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman Khan's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON