Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 8: Salman Khan's spy film set to cross 400 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 20, 2023 01:47 PM IST

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: YRF’s Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, grossed ₹19 crore worldwide on Sunday.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Sunday collection of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer might have been massively dented because of the India vs Australia World Cup final. As per the makers, Tiger 3 has grossed 280 crore in India since release. The film grossed has another 96 crore overseas, so far, taking its worldwide numbers to 376 crore gross in eight days. Also read: Tiger 3 grosses 357 crore worldwide in 7 days

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan plays superspy Tiger in the action movie.
Tiger 3 box office collection

Released on November 12, Tiger 3 has collected 230 crore nett in India in eight days. The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF). As per YRF, after eight days of release, Tiger 3's worldwide gross now stands at 376 crore ($45.3 million). On Sunday, the film had grossed 19 crore in total, India and overseas combined.

On Sunday, the same day as the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, spy film Tiger 3 earned 10.25 crore nett in Hindi and 25 lakh in the dubbed versions – Tamil and Telugu – taking its day 8 earnings to 10.25 crore nett in India. Tiger 3 had opened at 44.5 crore nett in India in all languages on Diwali, and earned its highest day-wise collection, so far, 59.25 crore nett in India in all languages, on its first Monday.

About Tiger 3

The film is a follow-up to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and a part of YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes Shah Rukh Khan’s titular character from Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from the War franchise.

Tiger 3 sees Katrina Kaif returning as former ISI agent Zoya alongside Salman Khan’s super spy, Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Emraan Hashmi is seen as Aatish Rehman, an ex-ISI agent, the antagonist against Salman's Tiger.

Tiger 3, set after the events of Pathaan (2023), is the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe. It follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country.

Last week, the makers of Tiger 3 had organised a success event in Mumbai, where actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi marked their presence. They were seen interacting with fans at the event and also thanked the audience for showering love on their film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
