Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in beach photo, Disha Patani drops fire emojis

Tiger Shroff on Tuesday flaunted his chiselled physique and washboard abs as he posed near a beach and treated fans to a gorgeous view of a seashore. The Student of The Year 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed photo of himself.

In the candid snap, Tiger wore black shorts and a pair of aviators as he rubbed his hands while looking away from the camera. He is seen standing on a seashore. The backdrop of the photo also puts on display a glimpse of the deep blue sea.

"Did you just call...beachhh?" Tiger wrote in his caption and added fish, sea wave, sun and red heart emoticons.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 8.5 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while scores of fans jumped to the comments section and left fire and red heart emoticons.





Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Superhuman genetics + hard work every single dayyy... Can't beat that." His rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, dropped fire emojis on the post.

Also see: Tara Sutaria drops sultry photo, boyfriend Aadar Jain says she gives him ‘fever’

One of the fans wrote, "That Physique is complimenting the beach." Another commented, "Hotiie man love uhh."

Meanwhile, Tiger recently dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action-thriller Ganapath and later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. He will also be seen in Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON