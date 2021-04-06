IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in beach photo, Disha Patani drops fire emojis
Tiger Shroff poses on the beach.
Tiger Shroff poses on the beach.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in beach photo, Disha Patani drops fire emojis

Tiger Shroff's washboard abs were on display as he posed near a beach. He got compliments from rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and sister Krishna Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:12 PM IST

Tiger Shroff on Tuesday flaunted his chiselled physique and washboard abs as he posed near a beach and treated fans to a gorgeous view of a seashore. The Student of The Year 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed photo of himself.

In the candid snap, Tiger wore black shorts and a pair of aviators as he rubbed his hands while looking away from the camera. He is seen standing on a seashore. The backdrop of the photo also puts on display a glimpse of the deep blue sea.

"Did you just call...beachhh?" Tiger wrote in his caption and added fish, sea wave, sun and red heart emoticons.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 8.5 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while scores of fans jumped to the comments section and left fire and red heart emoticons.


Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Superhuman genetics + hard work every single dayyy... Can't beat that." His rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, dropped fire emojis on the post.

Also see: Tara Sutaria drops sultry photo, boyfriend Aadar Jain says she gives him ‘fever’

One of the fans wrote, "That Physique is complimenting the beach." Another commented, "Hotiie man love uhh."

Meanwhile, Tiger recently dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action-thriller Ganapath and later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. He will also be seen in Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
tiger shroff disha patani disha patani tiger shroff + 1 more

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna spent her weekend in Goa.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna spent her weekend in Goa.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna flaunts summer body and enjoys date night in Goa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Krishna Shroff, the sister of actor Tiger Shroff, was seen hitting the beach on Sunday, flaunting her toned summer body and sipping on champagne during a 'date night'.
READ FULL STORY
Tiger Shroff posed shirtless in his new Instagram post.
Tiger Shroff posed shirtless in his new Instagram post.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff posts shirtless photo as he feels the heat, sister Krishna reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Tiger Shroff raised the temperature with a shirtless picture of himself. His sister, Krishna Shroff, seemed to relate to his 'any excuse to take it off'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP