Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again, goes shirtless as ACP Satya

Tiger Shroff is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. On Thursday, the actor shared his first glimpse as ACP Satya from Singham Again. He received a warm welcome from Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Also read: Deepika Padukone shares first look from Singham Again Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya in Singham Again.

Tiger Shroff's look from Singham Again

Tiger took to his social media handle and dropped multiple photos of himself in the uniform. Flaunting his ripped physique in all, Tiger is seen posing with a gun in the first picture. The next one has him shirtless while the last one is a closer look at his new avatar.

Sharing the posters, Tiger wrote, "ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir #SinghamAgain." Ranveer Singh wrote, “He is the truth. He is immortal. Special Task Force Officer ACP Satya, reporting for duty! Welcome to the squad…. The special one, Tiger ‘The Phenom’ Shroff!”

“Welcoming my brother from another mother, @tigerjackieshroff as ACP Satya to the squad,” said Akshay Kumar. Reacting to Tiger's look, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Omg what It's a surprise Tiggy love you. So excited to meet Satya soon.” “Ek number,” added another one.

More about Singham Again

Previously, a report of Pinkvilla claimed that Tiger would have a special cameo appearance in Singham Again. A source said, "It’s a cameo appearance for Tiger Shroff in Singham Again and Rohit plans to introduce him as a new cop to the universe. Much like his Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Tiger Shroff too will have his own distinct identity in the cop universe with traits unique to his own personality.”

Tiger will be seen joining Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in the film. “It’s a schedule of combination dates with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.” “He has some solo portions too in Singham Again, which eventually leads to the core conflict. The idea is to establish two more cops with Singham Again leading to their own solo franchises – Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The cop universe will now comprise of 5 cops played by Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone,” the source added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail