TikToker defends Ranveer Singh's accent from NBA appearance: ‘People piss me off’

In February, actor Ranveer Singh took part in the National Basketball Association's All-Star Celebrity game in the US. Ranveer is NBA India's brand ambassador and was invited to be part of the celebrity game alongside actors Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, comedian Hasan Minhaj and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. The actor's appearance in the game, from his raps to interviews, were picked apart by the internet as they made fun of his accent and also called him cringe. A TikToker supported Ranveer and his use of an accent, saying it was appropriate for the place. He also called out the people who made fun of the actor. (Also read: Internet cringes as Ranveer Singh raps in front of Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj: 'He continues to embarrass every Indian') A Tiktoker defended Ranveer Singh after people made fun of his accent.

In a video, the TikToker referring to a specific part of Ranveer's interview where the actor says, "Shout out to all my homies in Brampton, in Toronto..." The TikToker spoke in defense of the actor and said, “The amount of embarrassing people from our community stitching this or dueting this and making fun of him. He has an accent. He is Indian and grew up and learned English in India. Shout out to all of my homies in Brampton. Is it still that funny? Why isn't it that funny? Because I have a North American accent. That's why it's not that funny.”

He went on to add, "These are the same people that share all of the posts about the ghee that runs through their veins or how they can still feel the flow of the river around their great grandfather's village and how they yearn for their ancestral roots and they long... first of all, if you met your ancestors, you'd probably make fun of them, 'cause you wouldn't like how they spoke English and then they'd probably beat your a**, so I mean, I'm just saying brain rot. The f*cking brain rot... I can't... people piss me off."

In the comments section, several people agreed with him. One person stated, "Thank you for making this. Seriously, these privileged desi kids making fun of accent is so weird to me. I am not surprised though, especially after noticing how Lilly Singh whose content is based on white stereotypes of desi community is loved by the same desi people who are “chai tea” activists ( the only micro aggression they must have faced in their lives)." Another added, "oh my god, literally this!!! thank you for saying it."

Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.

