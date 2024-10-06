Menu Explore
Tillotama Shome lashes out at Air India over 8-hour delay in flight to London: 'No calls, no messages, is this legal?'

ByAnanya Das
Oct 06, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Tillotama Shome asked Air India why they didn't inform customers about the delay. She also shared that a patient has been waiting at the airport since 2 am.

Actor Tillotama Shome, who had an early morning Air India flight from Mumbai to London on Sunday, has shared that it was delayed for over eight hours. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she informed her fans and followers that the passengers were neither informed nor were any facilities provided to them after the delay. (Also Read | Richa Chadha reacts as MakeMyTrip, Air India refund her after tweet)

Tillotama Shome slammed Air India over delay in flight.
Tillotama Shome slammed Air India over delay in flight.

Tillotama talks about over 8-hour delay in flight

Tillotama Shome wrote, "AI 129. @airindia flight to Heathrow. Delayed as of now from 5.15 am to 10 am. No message, no calls from the airlines to notify passengers of the delay. Upon contacting AI, all they can say is sorry. Zero accountability and no solutions offered. India's official airline."

Tillotama asks how passengers will be compensated

She also tweeted, "@airindia @DGCAIndia AI 129 to Heathrow is delayed from 5.15 am to 1.30 pm. No information of delay was given. No calls, no messages. No hotel provided to sleep. No alternative flight options. Our luggage is checked in. Is this LEGAL? How are we being compensated?"

Tillotama shares plight of other passengers

In another tweet, she wrote, “A patient undergoing treatment has been sitting here since 2 am for the 5.15 am flight. She needs to get to London for treatment.”

The actor also asked, "@airindia WHY do you NOT inform your customers that your flight is delayed and that too by 8.5 hours!! Not one message, not one call." "Why is @airindia not informing it's passengers that their flight is delayed by 8.5 hours?" one of her tweets read.

Tillotama shared a bunch of tweets.
Tillotama shared a bunch of tweets.

Tillotama's film

Tillotama is a part of The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, which had its world premiere at the 74th Berlin Film Festival. It will compete in the prestigious Meeting Point Official Selection Competition of the festival, which runs from October 18 to 26.

The Fable, a US-Indian co-production, also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, debutant Hiral Sidhu, and child actor Awan Pookot.

