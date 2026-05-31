Tina Ambani’s niece gives rare insight into her life, reveals she never regretted quitting Bollywood

Back in the 1980s, Tina Munim was one of Bollywood’s brightest stars. However, at the peak of her success, she chose to leave the world of glamour and married businessman Anil Ambani. Years later, her niece has offered a rare glimpse into Tina Ambani’s life beyond the spotlight, revealing that she has never regretted walking away from films or felt a sense of loss over the career she left behind. Before she became known as a philanthropist and businesswoman, Tina Ambani aka Tina Munim, was one of the most popular actors of the late 1970s and 1980s Bollywood.

Special note for Tina Ambani On Saturday, author Lina Ashar shared a special note on Instagram dedicated to her “Tina masi.” In the emotional post, Lina opened up about how her bond with Tina Ambani has grown even stronger following the loss of her own mother.

Lina also shared that Tina Ambani’s birth name is Nivruti.

Sharing a reel with special moments with Tina, Lina wrote, “Gratitude day 83: After Bhavana masi comes Nivruti. Though most of the world knows her as Tina Munim and Tina Ambani. Her birth name Nivruti means The inward journey. Peace after striving. A return to the self.

“And in our family, we always joked that after having nine children, my grandparents finally reached nivruti… complete exhaustion and surrender. But somehow the name became prophecy,” she added.

In her post, Lina also fondly looked back at watching Tina Ambani during her acting days while growing up, revealing that she was completely captivated by her grace and charm.

“As a child, I would sit and stare at Tina masi while she did her makeup before film shoots That perfect face. That movie-star beauty. I remember secretly wishing I could look a little like her. She lived a life most people only imagine. Cinema. Glamour. Fame. And then she stepped into another world entirely as an Ambani bahu — with such grace, and never once with a sense of loss for the life she left behind. But today, when I think of her, I don’t think of glamour at all. I think of the true meaning of her name,” she wrote.