Tu Yaa Main teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav deliver tension and thrills ahead of February release. Watch

The high-energy fun quickly morphs into a life-or-death fight for survival when the duo finds themselves trapped in an unexpected and terrifying encounter with a deadly crocodile. As their innocent collaboration spirals out of control, the teaser leaves viewers with a chilling question: Will they escape with their lives, or will this collaboration turn into a nightmare they never expected?

The 2.19-minute-long teaser introduces two content creators from vastly different worlds, brought together for a collaboration fueled by curiosity, fame, and undeniable chemistry. What initially seems like an exciting adventure, brimming with youthful energy and influencer culture, soon takes a sharp turn into chaos.

The makers of Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav , unveiled its gripping teaser on Friday, January 9, promising a cinematic experience packed with tension, danger, and a thrilling ride that lingers long after the screen fades to black.

Adarsh is introduced as a rapper from Nallasopara, while Shanaya's character is well-known for her presence in the influencer world. The chemistry between the two actors is palpable, and their contrasting personalities create the perfect setup for the film’s tension-filled premise.

About Tu Yaa Main Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main combines the elements of romance, suspense, and survival, offering a fresh take on modern-day storytelling. The film promises to turn what could have been a typical date into a chilling and unforgettable experience, offering audiences something different from the typical Valentine’s Day fare.

The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions, alongside Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 13, clashing with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starred O Romeo.