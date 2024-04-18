Twinkle Khanna's honest reaction when told women over 50 shouldn't wear red lipstick. Watch

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 50th birthday on December 29, 2023. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-author, who is married to Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to share a video of herself applying red lipstick as she dissed people's response to women above the age of 50 wearing bright red lip colour. Also read: Twinkle responds after man questions her for telling Akshay Kumar ‘men are dessert’ Twinkle Khanna gives it back to people, who say women over 50 should avoid wearing red lipstick.

Watch Twinkle Khanna's video

Twinkle Khanna stopped putting on her lip colour for a few seconds and gave the middle finger to the camera as 'ew, brother ew, what's that' meme played in the background.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The text on the video read: When people say women over 50 shouldn't wear red lipstick. In her caption, Twinkle wrote, “Do you see an age limit written on this lipstick? What unwanted makeup advice have you received recently?”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Reactions to her post

"I just had my 70th birthday, and I am not stopping. Why should you or anyone else. You like wearing lipstick, please continue doing so. Do what you like to do," read a comment on Twinkle's Instagram Reels. "Really? What colour do they recommend?" asked an Instagram user.

One more commented, "I love red lipstick. I wear bold prints. No one dare tell me what I should not wear." A person also wrote, "The only unwanted make up advice I've received is for me to color my hair to cover my greys, for them I show the same finger of the red lipstick you're holding."

Twinkle Khanna's career as an author

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went onto pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently.

In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.