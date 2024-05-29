 Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara gives her a 'wow makeover' in adorable new video. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara gives her a 'wow makeover' in adorable new video. Watch

BySanya
May 29, 2024 10:39 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna said her daughter 'does have a future' as the next big celebrity makeup artist. Check out her video with 11-year-old daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over a decade and share two children — son Aarav and daughter Nitara. On Tuesday, Twinkle took to Instagram Reels to share a cute video of herself with 11-year-old Nitara. The mother-daughter bonded over makeup in the makeover video. Also read: Akshay Kumar calls himself 'anpadh', praises 'dimag wali' wife Twinkle

Twinkle Khanna got a 'makeover' by none other than her daughter, Nitara, 11.
Twinkle Khanna got a 'makeover' by none other than her daughter, Nitara, 11.

‘This weekend was all about a makeover’

Twinkle was in the makeup chair, reading a book and chatting to someone in the room, as Nitara gave her mom a 'makeover'. In the video, Twinkle recalled the last time Nitara did her makeup and the results were hilarious. While Nitara gave her mother a minimal makeup look, Twinkle in her witty and funny style added a glamorous old photo of herself, joking the result of her ‘makeover’ was 'wow'.

She wrote in her caption, "This weekend was all about a makeover, and I suppose she does have a future as the next @namratasoni (celebrity makeup artist). Sometimes, negotiating with your children can lead to some interesting experiences and lots of laughs. What has your child done recently that made you laugh out loud? Let me know in the comments below."

Check out Twinkle's video:

Akshay Kumar on Twinkle's intelligence

In a recent interview, actor Akshay Kumar lauded Twinkle for doing her PhD at the age of 50, and said their daughter Nitara gets her intelligence from the actor-turned-author. 

Akshay said on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s chat show, Dhawan Karenge, “Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo (Twinkle Khanna) dimag wali hai. (I am an illiterate man, I have not studied much. I do manual labour, whereas she is the one with the brain)."

He added, “I go to work and she has taken such good care of my children (son Aarav and daughter Nitara). I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD.”

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went onto pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently. In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara gives her a 'wow makeover' in adorable new video. Watch
