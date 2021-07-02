Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna expertly embroiders a bee on her shirt, fans call her multitalented
Twinkle Khanna expertly embroiders a bee on her shirt, fans call her multitalented

  • Writer Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself as she embroidered a bumble bee on her shirt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna gave a makeover to her shirt on Friday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself as she embroidered a large bumble bee on one of her shirts.

Sharing the video of herself at work, Twinkle wrote, "Moving fingers lead to a still mind, or at least that’s what a certain busy bee believes and in the bargain, if my shirt gets a makeover then all the better! #CalmingChurningMinds #youdoyougirlfriend #BeesInMyBonnet."


Fans praised Twinkle for her work. "Verry nice work mam," wrote one. "Multi talented you are," wrote another.

Twinkle used to be a Bollywood actor but quit the industry after a few years to become a writer. She is now a bestselling author with titles such as Mrs Funnybones, Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about about changing her career, she had said, "I wasn’t successful as an actor, so how could I enjoy that? It was a chore for me, as acting didn’t come naturally to me. My whole life has been defined by my love for words. Today, I am in a world that is a strong part of me, so I am enjoying it more than anything else. In fact, I wanted to become a writer much later in life, when my kids were all grown up. I thought I’d be more evolved by then and would have more things to say. We are so scared of failure and what people will say that we don’t take it [opportunities]. I took it and I still don’t know why."

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they have two children together--son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Twinkle often shares pictures of Aarav and Nitara on Instagram.

