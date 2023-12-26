Twinkle Khanna says her and most actresses in 90s were ‘starving themselves’

Former actor Twinkle Khanna recently talked about how she starved herself while filming the song Mohabbat Ho Gayee. The song was from Shah Rukh Khan's Badshah. Talking to Shrayana Bhattacharya, Twinkle said she felt like a gas canister as she had only been eating chickpeas. Also read: Twinkle Khanna reveals she had ‘existential crisis’ on the thought of turning 50 Twinkle Khanna in Mohabbat Ho Gayee from Badshah.

Twinkle Khanna on dieting

Twinkle said, as quoted by News18, “I know you see all these actresses saying that they don’t diet and they eat everything; it’s not true, most of them are starving. I was starving, if you want your stomach to be flat in all those catsuits that we used to wear—I don’t know why we wore them. This was my own brainwave that I’m going to live on channa. For some reason, being Gujarati, I felt that was also cheap, and you know, I could get it easily wherever I went. So, this was my diet.”

Twinkle Khanna on Shah Rukh Khan lifting her in song

“In this song he had to lift me up, and I was so scared that I would explode like the gas canisters in the Parliament, but I didn’t. So if you see my teeth clenching there, other things are also clenching and just holding on, but yes, I survived that bit as well.” Twinkle also reacted to the reception she got for her performance in the film and said, "I did have a review from that movie which only centered around my navel, that was it. And at that time, nobody protested; this was perfectly fine. We didn’t think it was misogynistic. In fact, I think I thanked the writer.”

Badshah is helmed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla. The hit film starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Twinkle, Rakhee Gulzar, Johnny Lever and Amrish Puri in key roles.

Twinkle's new book

Twinkle turned into an author after bidding her acting career goodbye. She recently launched her latest book, Welcome to Paradise. She shared about the book on Instagram, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you.”

