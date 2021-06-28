Twinkle Khanna says she learned she doesn't 'have to fix everything', Katrina Kaif reacts

Twinkle Khanna has shared a video along with an important life lesson she recently learned. The actor-turned-author took to Instagram and shared a video of a bunch of flowers falling out of a book.

Sharing the video, Twinkle Khanna said, "Some people have to learn to hold on, while others must examine ways to let go. I belong to the latter category, hiding behind regimentation. These last few months, I have learnt an important lesson, I don’t have to fix everything. Good enough is sometimes all it needs to be. #LettingGo."

Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji to show Twinkle her love. Fans also dropped comments, agreeing to the life lesson she recently acquired. "So true," a fan wrote. "Me too," added another. "Well said," added a third, praising Twinkle. "Absolutely right....deep thought," a fourth said.

Twinkle has been cooped up in her Mumbai home with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, and their daughter Nitara owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. She often shares pictures and videos from her home.

She recently shared a video in which she revealed she had revamped a small corner of her house. She added a few table plants and a cheeky candle to a table resting in one of her house's balconies. She shared the transformation video on Instagram with the caption, "Taking on small corners and transforming them into joyful nooks. Small projects with tangible rewards are my goals all this month. A straw basket from @amazondotin some plants and the Cheeky candle from @thefarawaytreeindia are all I need to get this done."

Although she's been stationed at home, Twinkle was seen actively raising funds to help those affected by the severe second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. She and Akshay also donated a few oxygen concentrators to help those in need.