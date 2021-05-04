Twinkle Khanna says she woke up to text from friend who needed oxygen, asks fans to make donations for those in need

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna shared a message urging fans to donate towards procuring oxygen supplies. She and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, recently procured and donated oxygen concentrators as well. On Tuesday, she asked people to work collectively to procure more oxygen concentrators.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video saying, "My day began at 6.30 am, with a school friend messaging me looking for an oxygen cylinder for her grandmother. This is the story across the country, with friends, relatives, and strangers begging for air. This is what we have come to. It's not like these pleas go unanswered. There are people from all walks of life who organise medicines, and oxygen, and hospital beds for people they don't know and are likely to never meet...This is not about you, it's not about me, it's about what we can do collectively. And yeah, I know, these are difficult times, but every little action, every contribution adds up..."

She captioned her post, "Help them breathe When India is gasping for air, every little action matters, every contribution counts. Our first shipment of oxygen concentrators has landed in Delhi this morning and now we need your help to procure more oxygen concentrators largely for hospitals that are still desperately in need. Please go to the link in my bio for more information and to contribute. A big thank you to @annada_outreach for joining hands with @daivikfoundation toward this life-saving cause. #helpthembreathe."

Last week, Twinkle revealed that she and Akshay have donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Speaking about the donation, Twinkle had said that she was 'in a bit of a hole' in the last few weeks, as the members of her own family were ill. She had urged people 'to do whatever (they) can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us'.

Akshay recently recovered from Covid-19 and Twinkle shared the news of his health with her fans in a unique way. She had shared a caricature with her husband and said, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell." Akshay was hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus in April.

