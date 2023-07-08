Uorfi Javed reacts to Ameesha Patel's OTT full of gay-lesbianism remark: ‘Not getting work for 25 years made her bitter’

Recently, actor Ameesha Patel made a homophobic comment about OTT content and it did not go well with many on social media. Uorfi Javed reacted to the actor's words on her Instagram Stories. Criticising her, Uorfi called Ameesha a ‘bitter person.’ Also read: Ameesha Patel says contemporaries couldn't handle her success Uorfi Javed reacts to Ameesha Patel's recent comment on OTT content.

Uorfi Javed on Ameesha Patel's recent comment

Uorfi Javed posted a clip from Ameesha's promotional interview of Gadar 2, where she said OTT content is full of ‘gay-lesbianism.' Reacting to it, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person.”

Uorfi Javed irked by Ameesha Patel's OTT comment.

Ameesha Patel on OTT content

Recently, Ameesha Patel talked about content on OTT platforms and said people are craving for clean entertainment. She told Bollywood Hungama, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you want your kids to watch.”

“Indians couldn’t travel that much, we didn’t have that much fashion. Everything that you wanted was through cinema… We didn’t even have an organised music industry. You depended on film music; costumes, fashion, everything came from cinema, and I think people are missing that essence. Gadar, they feel, is an answer to that,” she added while promoting her comeback in films with Gadar 2.

Twitter reacts to Ameesha Patel's comment

Reacting to her words, a user on Twitter wrote to Ameesha, “Apparently you said in an interview that OTT is full of homosexuality and offensive to you. Maybe you don't care about marginalized groups and their (long due) representation on the screen....but other people do. If you don't like OTT, switch it off.” “A very big Shame on You. Sexism is also there in heterosexual relationships showing in OTT platforms. So kids and grandparents aren't watching those. Why blaming Homosexuality," questioned another.

Ameesha will mark her return to films with the sequel of her hit film, Gadar. It marks her reunion with Sunny Deol. The film will release on August 11.

