Upset Alia Bhatt slams videos of her new home being circulated online: ‘Would you tolerate it?’

Alia Bhatt has slammed publications and Instagram accounts that have been posting videos of her under-construction home in Mumbai. The actor has requested for privacy and urgent takedown of the videos. Alia Bhatt calls the act a violation and urges individuals not to share such content, requesting immediate removal by media outlets.(PTI)

Alia Bhatt's post on invasion of privacy:

Alia began her message: “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue."

She mentioned how the act is unlawful: “Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not ‘content’ – it’s a violation. It should never be normalized.”

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request – if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

Reactions from fans

People in her comments section also supported her, asking her sue the involved parties. “You should sue so in the future it doesn't happen, this is the second time that I know of.”

Another said, “Without consent if recorded should be legally case,but on other never allow any media also to cover anyone, privacy is privacy, respect privacy.”

What was in the video?

The said video showed a close view of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Bandra home from another building. The couple owns multiple floors in the building where they will live with their daughter Raha and mother Neetu Kapoor. The home is currently worth ₹250 crore.