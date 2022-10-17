Urvashi Rautela ‘chops off hair’ in support of Iranian women, fans think she just went for a trim

Urvashi Rautela is among scores of celebs, who have filmed themselves cutting off chunks of their hair in solidarity with women in Iran. Sharing photos of herself getting her hair cut, the actor also wrote a long note about the protests in Iran, feminism and the death of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed in Uttarakhand last month. Also read: Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares self to Mahsa Amini

On Monday, Urvashi, who has been sharing glimpse of her recent trip to Australia, took to Instagram and shared a post on Mahsa Amini’s death. The actor wore a blue kurta as she sat on tiled floor as a man cut off locks of her hair with scissors. In both the photos she shared, Urvashi’s back was to the camera as she got her hair cut.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month has triggered widespread anti-government protests in Iran and elsewhere across the world, with demonstrators taking to the streets and celebs like Priyanka Chopra posting messages on social media in a show of solidarity for Iranian women. Mahsa was arrested by morality police for failing to wear the hijab, and she died days later in custody, as per reports. In the weeks since, women in Iran have been removing their headscarves and cutting their hair.

Highlight their protests, Urvashi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Chopped my hair off! Cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls, who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police and for all the girls. And for 19-year-old girl, my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand. Around the world women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect women. A global symbol for women’s revolution… hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women. By chopping off hair in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live. Once women come together and consider one woman’s issue an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour.”

Many took to the comments section of Urvashi’s Instagram post. While some seemed unconvinced about the actor ‘chopping off’ her hair, others wanted to know what she had done for India’s women, who suffered because of the society. A person commented on Urvashi's post, “Like fully or partially?” Another one wrote, “India ki women ke liye hi kuch kar lo pehle (first do something for the women in India).” Many others also teased the actor by writing cricketer Rishabh Pant's name in the comments section.

Urvashi had compared herself to late Mahsa Amini in one her earlier posts on Instagram. The actor had spoken about being 'bullied' after a section of online users had said she was stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup. Sharing a clip of herself, Urvashi had written in her caption, “First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world.” She had added the hashtags ‘bring back our girls’ and ‘yes all women’ to her caption.

