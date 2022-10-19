Urvashi Rautela prepared to face backlash for supporting Iranian women: I will be fine

Urvashi Rautela, who recently shared pictures of herself getting her hair cut in support of Iranian women, feels that as a public figure, it is her responsibility to voice her opinion on important issues.

“As global personalities, we have to speak up when needed to not only offer our support, but also to educate others and spread the word. This is a very sensitive issue, but is extremely important for woman empowerment,” shares the actor, who previously compared herself to the late Mahsa Amini in a post.

Amini died in police custody in September after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code. Her death triggered widespread anti-government protests in Iran and across the world. Calling these protests “extremely moving”, Rautela says, “People need to stop oppressing women and start respecting and recognizing them. Feminism will regain its strength once women come together and consider one woman’s issue as an issue of the entire womankind.”

Rautela is not the first person to express solidarity with Iranian protesters. Previously, actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Mandana Karimi also raised their voices in support. However, each one of them was thrashed by a section of people on social media. Ask Rautela, if she is prepared for the backlash that comes with being opinionated, she says, “Given the sensitive nature of the situation, I know I am going to receive some backlash but as long as I am able to spread the severity of this to all those young girls, I will be okay. As we all know that social media is very powerful, I feel it must be used for the betterment of society.”

To the women, who are still silent on the issue, Rautela says, “I know it takes courage to speak up but when it’s for a cause as important, please do. It’s going to be a long tough road, but we are strong. We can bring change. Our voices won’t be unheard.”