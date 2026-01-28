Varun Dhawan blissfully poses in crowded train station, fans pay no heed, internet wonders if 'era of stardom is over'

The video, shared by paparazzi, shows Varun standing on a train platform first with his mask on, posing for pictures. A little while later, he takes his mask off and continues posing. Many people can be seen standing in the background, some of whom notice Varun as well, but still make no attempt to disturb the actor. A paparazzo account shared the video with the caption: “What’s happening with the stardom in this generation? Varun removes his mask but look at the crowd’s reaction”. The video was shared on Reddit asking if the ‘era of stardom is over’.

Actor Varun Dhawan is in the midst of his most successful time at the ticket window. His film, Border 2, is rewriting box office records currently. To celebrate the film’s run, Varun recently met paparazzi to thank them for their support and bask in the film’s roaring success. Amid this, a video has emerged showing Varun casually posing for pictures in a crowded train station without getting mobbed, sparking some interesting reactions on the internet.

Internet reacts However, Redditors expressed delight at fans not disturbing an actor in public and maintaining decorum. “Thats how it should be, they aren’t gods, people should focus on their life more than these celebs. It’s just their job, nothing else. Don’t worship them, worship yourself,” wrote one. Another echoed the sentiment and said, “Wow finally, this is what we need in this country, no more celeb worship from now. Genz has done that.”

Another argued, “If people had mobbed him, there would be comments about civic sense and giving privacy to celebs n all.”

Many said this was something typical to Mumbai, where commuters are known to mind their own business even with stars around. “This was always the case in Mumbai. I had seen several celebrities roaming on the streets like common people even in the 90s. Even the fans outside Amitabh, SRK and Salman's house are mostly non-Mumbaikars,” read one comment. One Redditor added, tongue firmly in cheek, “I ain't giving a sh** if I'm going to miss my 8:48 AM Churchgate fast train even if SRK offers to take a photo with him.”