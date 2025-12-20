Vicky Kaushal says leaving baby boy behind for work trip was tough: ‘Better at changing diapers than acting now’

After embracing fatherhood with the arrival of his baby boy with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal has spoken candidly about the emotional shift in his life. The actor has revealed that stepping out of town for work and leaving his newborn at home was particularly tough. He also shared that the overwhelming feeling of being a father is something he is still struggling to put into words. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year.

Vicky Kaushal talks about being a father

Vicky was honoured with the Actor of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, held in Delhi on Friday. He was honoured with the trophy for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

“Thank you, this is for my family and my little one who has come in as a blessing… Yeh pehli baar hai jo main shehar chhodhke aaya hoon after becoming a father, and it was very tough (This is the first time I’ve left the city after becoming a father, and it was very tough). It was very tough, but I'm sure when he grows up, and he watches this, he'll be proud of his dad,” Vicky said on stage while accepting the award.

Talking about whether the role of being a father came as a challenge, Vicky shared, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It's all magical right now. It's all very blissful right now… I don’t know main shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words). There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it's just a very special feeling, and, truly God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him.” Vicky even admitted that he is now “better at changing diapers than acting”.

Vicky embraces fatherhood

Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents.

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.

On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.