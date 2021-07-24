Vicky Kaushal is a handsome dulhan ka bhai at his cousin's wedding, see pics and videos

Vicky Kaushal's pictures from his cousin's wedding have surfaced online and the actor looks dapper as the dulhan ka bhai (brother of the bride). In the pictures shared by his cousin Dr Upasana Vohra on Instagram, Vicky was seen attending various pre-wedding ceremonies, including the Haldi ceremony. He then joined his other cousins to shoulder the palanquin on which his sister sat, dressed as a bride.

At the wedding, Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a crisp suit. Post the wedding ceremony, during the bidaai, the bride was also seen getting teary-eyed and bidding Vicky an emotional farewell.

Vicky Kaushal with his cousin sister and her groom.

Vicky Kushal with his cousins.

Vicky Kaushal with his cousin sister.

Earlier this month, Vicky had shared a picture with his niece to hint that he was spending time with his family. In the picture, his niece was smiling while Vicky planted a kiss on her cheek. He shared the picture with the caption, "Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji."

Vicky recently marked nine years in Bollywood. He began his acting journey with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, produced by Anurag Kashyap. He then appeared in Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Vicky caught film-goers' attention with his moving performance in Masaan. He has so far appeared in numerous movies including Ranbir's Sanju, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. He also worked with Karan Johar in Lust Stories and Bhoot.

Vicky has a slew of projects in the pipeline. These include Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, Mr Lele and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.