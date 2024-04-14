Vidya Balan says male actors are 'uncomfortable' with women taking center stage in films

Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of her next Do Aur Do Pyaar. The actor recently opened up in an interview with The Indian Express about how she witnessed that male actors were somewhat reluctant when it came to sharing screen space with her in a film that had her in the lead. (Also read: Vidya Balan weighs in on nepotism in Bollywood: 'Kisi ki baap ki industry...') Vidya Balan will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

What Vidya said

Talking about how female-centric films are more exciting than the ones which male actors are doing, Vidya said, “Back in the day? (rolls eyes) I don’t think they’d be okay, even today, to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It’s their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films, women-led films are far more exciting.”

‘If they are threatened, what can I do?’

Vidya continued, “Of course, people have been appreciative, but male stars are uncomfortable with women taking centre stage. I don’t think they’d be okay with anyone stealing the thunder. But I never felt bad. I was like if they are threatened, what can I do? (laughs)”

In her decades-long career, Vidya has carried many female-centric films which had won critical as well as commercial success. Some of those films include Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Sherni, and Jalsa. Vidya also won a National Award for Best Actress for The Dirty Picture.

In Do Aur Do Pyaar, she stars alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial revolves around marriage and extra-marital relations. The film releases in theatres on April 19.

Vidya will be seen next in Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee.

