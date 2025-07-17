Vidya Malavade remembers 1st husband who died in plane crash 25 years ago; says Air India crash ‘hurt the most’

Actor Vidya Malavade had already experienced love and loss before she entered the film industry. Remembering her first husband, the late Captain Arvind Singh Bagga, Vidya penned a poignant note on her Instagram. She also mentioned how the recent Air India plane crash on 12 June was a difficult moment for her. Vidya Malavade was married to Captain Arvind Singh Bagga. He died in a plane crash in 2000.

Vidya Malavade pens poignant note for ex-husband

Vidya began her note by writing that it has been 25 years since Arvind’s death but how she still misses him, writing, “25 years of not looking into your eyes touching your face, holding you, talking nonstop nonsense driving you nuts laughing with you, crying in your arms, & feeling “safe” some connects live life after, rest in peace, my beloved.”

She added that his death has taught her how precious life is and to hold her loved ones close, “A lifetime of unanswered questions! & even though I live life with no regrets..sometimes you miss someone for the way they made you feel..just makes us realise how fragile..precious & unpredictable life is..hold our dear ones close.”

On 12 June, an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport leaving 242 people dead. The incident reminded her of the Alliance Air Flight crash in 2000, which left her ex-husband Arvind, who was flying the plane. Vidya wrote, “The crash on 12th June hit where it hurts the most…& even though I may be forgetful…those memories, every single detail still so fresh in my mind…including how I FELT at what moment. The only thing that really helped me is to live life in complete surrender & gratitude! Its the way the most bitter lessons turn into blessings. He’s still my guardian angel…my guiding light.”

She captioned the post with Celine Dion song lyrics, writing, “My heart will go on .. with all the love you have poured in to it...Forever..& our favourite song at the time.”

About Vidya Malavade

For the unversed, Vidya was married to Captain Arvind in 1997. She was 27 and just three years into their marriage when Arvind died in a plane crash in Patna. Vidya met director Sanjay Dayma later and married him in 2009. Vidya debuted in films in 2003 with Inteha. She gained fame after acting with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India in 2007. She was most recently seen in the film Sangee and the web series Mismatched.