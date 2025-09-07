Vikram Bhatt pens emotional note on the death of his mother Varsha Bhatt: ‘She was in pain for the last few months’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, died on Saturday at the age of 74. She was unwell from an unspecified prolonged illness for a long time. On Sunday, Vikram took to his Instagram account to pen a heartbreaking note on mourning the loss, while dedicating a prayer for her. Vikram Bhatt wrote a note on mourning the death of his mother Varsha Bhatt.

Vikram's note

Vikram shared a picture of his mother from her younger days, while noting her lifespan. She was born in November 24, 1950 and died on September 6, 2025. In the caption, Vikram began by saying: “My mother Varsha Bhatt, passed away on the morning of 6th September 2025. She was in pain for the last few months and I am certain she is in a better place now.”

She continued, “Grief is cyclic in nature. At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest - unwilling to let go of it's grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob - a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say - time will heal all wounds - but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all.”

Vikram adds a prayer

He then added a prayer for her in the caption, which read, “My gratitude to all who shared the pain with me. And here is my prayer for her as she finds a place with the source. त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव,/त्वमेव बन्धुश्च सखा त्वमेव।/त्वमेव विद्या द्रविणं त्वमेव,/त्वमेव सर्वं मम देव देव॥ If you chance upon this post. Do say a prayer for her because this is her prayer meeting. Om Shanti.”

Varsha was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. Their son Vikram entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter's debut film, Kanoon Kya Karega. He later went on to establish himself as a director with films like Ghulam, Raaz, 1920 and Haunted – 3D.