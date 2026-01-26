Vikrant Massey recalls struggle days at 16: ‘Worked 16 hours a day, survived on Parle-G and water’

Actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about a tough chapter from his early life, revealing how he began working at just 16 to cope with financial hardships. The actor shared that he used to juggle two jobs and put in 16 hours every day on work, often surviving on Parle-G biscuits and water. Vikrant Massey will soon be seen in a special role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, (Instagram)

Vikrant Massey on working 16-hour days In an interview with Republic World, Vikrant reflected on starting work at the age of 16 due to financial constraints. He shared that at the time, he was juggling two jobs and working 16-hour days to earn enough money to continue his education.

The actor revealed that he first faced the camera at the age of 16, driven purely by financial reasons.

Vikrant shared, “I was 16 when I faced the camera for the first time; I still remember the date, it was December 19, 2024. Prior to that, I was working as a barista. I did that job because I had to support my own education. I am not going to get into that sob story or my struggle. I used to also work as an assistant instructor in Shiamak Davar’s troupe and at that restaurant in Mumbai… I was just 16 when I was changing four local trains everyday, working 16-hour days and often living off only Parle-G and water to survive. No one does it of their own accord, definitely not a young boy. I did because I had to.”

However, Vikrant recalled that his first show never saw the light of day, despite him dedicating over eight months of his life to it. It was a fantasy show about a guy who goes invisible.

He said, “Something happened between the broadcasters and the producers and it was never shown. I was absolutely crushed. I was waiting for it and half the money due to me was unpaid. It eventually ended up becoming a pilot. I remember it was eventually telecast years later at 2 am on Star Plus as it was a Star property. There are so many things that happen which actors actually don’t know as they are the last people to come on board. The producer was kind enough. She knew that I had quit a stable job and also the financial situation that I was in. They offered me a job in the production office.”