Vikrant Massey tattoos his son's name Vardaan and date of birth on his hand, shares pic: ‘Addition or addiction’

Actor Vikrant Massey, who welcomed his son Vardaan last month, has now tattooed his name. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Vikrant shared a close-up look of the tattoo. (Also Read | Vikrant Massey says he is 'good enough' at making his baby burp, shares wife Sheetal Thakur is upset for this reason) Vikrant Massey shared a post on his Instagram Stories.

Vikrant shares pic of his new tattoo

Vikrant shared a photo of his arm, on which 'Vardaan' and '7-2-2024' were inked. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Addition or addiction? I love them both (red heart emoji)." Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child Vardaan on February 7.

Vikrant shared a photo of his arm.

More about Vardaan

On February 23, Vikrant and Sheetal revealed the name of their baby with a post on Instagram. They shared an adorable family picture giving a partial glimpse of the baby. He wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him Vardaan!!!"

Announcing the birth of their child, the couple shared the news on Instagram in a joint statement. The note read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

When Vikrant. Sheetal made announcement about becoming parents

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news. The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. Two safety pins resembled the couple, with one of them bigger and showing a smaller safety pin inside it. The note read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

About Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. The duo, who featured together in the first season of the web series Broken but Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vikrant's films

Vikrant is basking in the success of his recently released movie, 12th Fail. Vikrant will next be seen in the second instalment of Hassen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. He will also be seen in The Sabarmati Report. In the film, Vikrant will be seen with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

