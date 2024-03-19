 Vikrant Massey says he is 'good enough' at making his baby burp, shares wife Sheetal Thakur is upset for this reason | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Vikrant Massey says he is 'good enough' at making his baby burp, shares wife Sheetal Thakur is upset for this reason

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 19, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became parents to a son in February. The duo tied the knot in 2022.

Vikrant Massey is opening up about embracing fatherhood. Speaking on the sidelines of a Pinkvilla event, the actor said in a video shared by Spice on Instagram, that he has become ‘good enough’ to make his baby burp although his wife Sheetal Thakur is upset that he does not change diapers as often. (Also read: Vikrant Massey was asked how he plans to raise his son 'in the current social climate'; this is what he said)

Vikrant Massey had shared a pic with his newborn son and wife Sheetal Thakur.
Vikrant Massey had shared a pic with his newborn son and wife Sheetal Thakur.

What Vikrant said

In the conversation, Vikrant said, “I didn't know that I was good enough at getting my baby to burp… changing his diapers, though I don't do that very often. My wife is kind of upset about it. I think getting my baby boy to burp is my job. It is my duty and I think I am decently good at that.”

Vikrant also opened up about the feeling of becoming a father for the first time and shared, “Outstanding. It is a life that I have always dreamed of but I really cannot put it into words because it is much more than what I always thought it would be.”

Vikrant and Sheetal's first baby

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in 2022 and their son was born on February 7, 2024. A couple of weeks later, the new parents announced their son's name, writing on Instagram along with a family photo of the three, “Nothing short of a blessing… We named him Vardaan!!!"

Vikrant was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. The film proved to be a hit at the box office and Vikrant's turn was lauded by many. He went on to win his first Filmfare for Best Actor (Critics) for the performance. He will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report.

