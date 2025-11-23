Vir Das cancels Jaipur show and multiple events after family emergency: ‘I’ll be up and running in…’

Vir Das recently had a packed week lined up - shows, signings and a college fest - but had to cancel multiple events. The comedian told fans that his show in Jaipur will not happen this week because he needs to be with his family. He made it clear that the emergency came up suddenly, and he had to head home. On Friday, he posted a note that laid out the entire situation. Vir Das said that a family emergency led him to cancel his show in Jaipur.(AFP)

Vir Das cancels shows

“Hey guys, I’ve got a family emergency. Need to head home this week,” he wrote. He explained that two Sounds of India shows, two book signings in Mumbai, and a Delhi college fest all had to be pushed to January or February.

"Hey guys. I’ve got to head home to family. I’m sorry. I’ll be up and running again in about a week. Udaipur/Jaipur/Mumbai book events are postponed. Back up next weekend. Love and respect. Vir," read his caption.

Fans get clarity on tickets and signings

Vir Das said that those who bought tickets to the Sounds of India shows will get the choice to reschedule or opt for a refund.

He also addressed fans who sent in their RSVP for his signings. “We will send you a new link with the date and you’ll get the first option before the public because you hit that button first,” he further wrote.

Vir added, “Sorry about this. Need to head home. Truly unavoidable. I hope you understand.”

A follow-up message to avoid confusion

On Sunday, he posted again, reminding fans that he is in Mumbai for the week and everything lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday is also off. “We will resume with Chennai this coming weekend and get back on track,” he wrote. He thanked everyone for being patient, saying, “Everyone has been just lovely and just wanted to say thanks. New dates and links soon," he added on his Instagram Story.

Vir Das said new dates for the events will be announced soon.(Instagram/@virdas)

Vir has kept his social channels active through the shuffle and has been sharing updates with fans.

FAQs

Why did Vir Das cancel his Jaipur show?

He had a sudden family emergency.

Are the Mumbai signing events happening this week?

No, they are postponed.

What happens to Sounds of India tickets?

Fans can reschedule or request a refund.

Will he announce new dates soon?

He said updates will arrive within a week.