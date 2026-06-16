Vir Das slams delivery app for sending a fake watch worth ₹50,000, calls it ‘full scam’. Watch

On Monday, Vir shared a video on X showing the watch he had received. According to him, the product delivered looked nothing like an authentic Apple Watch and instead appeared to be a low-cost imitation manufactured in China. Questioning the platform over the delivery, he wrote, "Okay. Am I wrong, do all Apple Watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with China copies? By the way, their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k."

Comedian, actor and filmmaker Vir Das recently took to social media to share a troubling experience he allegedly faced with grocery and quick-commerce platform Zepto. The comedian claimed that despite paying nearly ₹50,000 for an Apple Watch, he was initially delivered what appeared to be a counterfeit product. His post quickly gained attention online, prompting a response from the company.

The video soon went viral, with many users expressing concern over the incident and questioning how such an error could occur in the delivery process. Several social media users also urged the platform to investigate the matter and provide a resolution.

Responding to the allegations, Zepto issued a statement and apologised for the inconvenience caused. The company stated that it takes such concerns seriously and had already initiated an investigation into the matter. It further explained that a reverse pickup of the product had been arranged as part of its standard procedure in such cases.

In its statement, the platform said, "We take such concerns seriously and have already scheduled a reverse pickup of the product, which is our standard process in such cases. This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners. For high-value products, users receive an OTP at the time of delivery. The OTP should only be shared after checking that the package is properly sealed and in good condition."

A few hours later, Vir shared an update with his followers, revealing that the issue had been resolved. Posting a screenshot of his conversation with the delivery platform, he confirmed that Zepto had delivered the genuine Apple Watch he had originally ordered.

Providing an update on the situation, he wrote, "Update. @ZeptoNow has been in touch post social media, and a real Apple Watch has been delivered. China maal sent back. I don't know why this is on the news 🤷‍♂️ but since it is... want to clarify what I told the Zepto exec. Not the driver's fault."

Vir also made it clear that he did not hold the delivery personnel responsible for the incident, instead suggesting that the issue may have occurred elsewhere in the supply chain. His clarification was appreciated by several users online, who praised him for acknowledging the efforts of the delivery staff while still raising concerns about the product mix-up.

About Vir Das' recent and upcoming work Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Backed by Aamir Khan's production banner, the film also featured Mona Singh, Imran Khan and Mithila Palkar in prominent roles. The film marked Vir's directorial debut, although it failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

The actor-filmmaker is now preparing for his next directorial venture, Baara Number. The psychological horror film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik. The project is currently in development.