Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma introduce daughter Vamika with adorable photo: Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor send love

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share the first photo of her daughter, Vamika, and her husband Virat Kohli could not help but shower love on the cute click. “My whole world in one frame,” he commented on her post.

Many of Anushka’s colleagues from the film fraternity sent their best wishes. Mouni Roy commented with a series of emojis - a heart, diamond, evil eye and four-leafed clover. “Lots of love to little Vamika,” Kajal Aggarwal wrote. Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

From the sports fraternity, Hardik Pandya commented on Anushka’s post, leaving a red heart emoji on it.

In her Instagram post, Anushka talked about the whirlwind of emotions she has been experiencing since the birth of Vamika. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote.





Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on January 11. They sent the paparazzi luxury hampers and appealed to them to not take pictures of their newborn daughter.

In a note sent to the paparazzi, Virat and Anushka wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they added.

