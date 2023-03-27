Virat Kohli recalls how his plans to surprise Anushka Sharma at airport failed: 'Chance hi nahi hai isko pata hoga'

Anushka Sharma recently revealed it's Virat Kohli who is most likely among the two to plan a surprise. The couple recently attended Indian Sports Honours 2023 where they were asked several questions about each other. During a segment on the red carpet, Virat opened up about failing to surprise Anushka at the Mumbai airport recently when she was returning from work. Also read: Anushka Sharma tells paparazzi to 'relax' as they call her ‘Mrs Kohli’ When Virat Kohli went to the Mumbai airport to surprise Anushka Sharma.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anushka was in Bangkok for a brief time. She had posted pictures from her solo trip in February. As she was returning to Mumbai, Virat Kohli said he sought a plan to surprise her at the airport. However, Anushka said she was aware of it from the beginning.

When asked about who is most likely to surprise the other, Anushka instantly pointed towards Virat. She told Star Sports, "He tries to, but mai utni surprise hoti nahi, mujhe pata chal jata hai (Virat tries to surprise me but somehow I always find it out) .” Agreeing with her, Virat narrated, “Recently she went for a shoot to Bangkok. She had gone by herself and I was with Vamika at home. She told me 'please stay with her. No need to come to the airport.' Toh galti kya kari maine, mai utha hua tha aur maine message kar diya ‘have you landed?’ Mai jab pahucha waha pe I was like ‘chance hi nahi hai isko pata hoga' (My only mistake was that I texted her. When I reached at the airport I was sure that she won't know it).”

Virat continued, “Then she saw me and entered the car. She was like ‘hi.’ I was like ‘ye kya hua (what just happened).’ Anushka told him ‘the moment you messaged me I knew you were coming to the airport'.” Virat went “yaar isko kaise surprise kiya jaye (how do I surprise her)!”

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. They are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.

Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in a special cameo role in Qala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON